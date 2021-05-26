Cancel
Broadband comes to Turkey Point, Normandale

By Monte Sonnenberg
norfolkandtillsonburgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $2.1-million drive to serve Turkey Point and Normandale with high-speed internet is complete. Parties to the project have announced the completion. “This is great news,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said May 25. “Now, more than ever, robust broadband is essential all over Ontario. This government recognizes that homes are offices as much as being places to live; we are making Haldimand-Norfolk homes places to thrive in business and optimize personal and recreational internet uses.”

norfolkandtillsonburgnews.com
#Online Education#Broadband Internet#Fibre Broadband#Social Infrastructure#Rural Areas#Turkey Point#Haldimand Norfolk#Oxford Mpp#Broadband Infrastructure#Robust Broadband#High Speed Internet#Reliable Internet Service#Outlying Areas Jobs#Rural Ontario#Swift Projects#Drive#Copper Phone Lines#Students#Government#Workplaces
