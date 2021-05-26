Broadband comes to Turkey Point, Normandale
The $2.1-million drive to serve Turkey Point and Normandale with high-speed internet is complete. Parties to the project have announced the completion. “This is great news,” Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Toby Barrett said May 25. “Now, more than ever, robust broadband is essential all over Ontario. This government recognizes that homes are offices as much as being places to live; we are making Haldimand-Norfolk homes places to thrive in business and optimize personal and recreational internet uses.”norfolkandtillsonburgnews.com