Stephen Hawking’s archives and office will be on display

By Carly Burrows
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(London) The University of Cambridge announced on Thursday that the scientific, but also personal, documents of British astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018, will be preserved in the University of Cambridge library, and his office will be reconfigured in the London Museum. Sciences. Of the 10,000 archive pages that...

