Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Will Take Over Ellen’s Time Slot

By Christina Marfice
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson has been waiting a lifetime for a moment like this — and it’s finally here!. Ever since Ellen DeGeneres announced that she’ll be ending her long-running talk show in 2022, daytime TV fans have had one question on their minds: Who will replace her? Well, the answer is finally here — NBC has announced that when Ellen leaves the air, they plan to fill her time slot with (drum roll, please)… Kelly Clarkson! Honestly, is there a more perfect replacement?

www.scarymommy.com
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Oprah
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Ellen Show#Show Time#American Idol#Nbcuniversal Local#Thr#Hour Long Show#Daytime Tv Fans#Kellyclarkson#Tbh#Intense Backlash#Executive Vice President#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesBillboard

Kelly Clarkson Soars on Her Cover of Prince's 'When Doves Cry'

Ahead of what would've been Prince's 63rd birthday on June 7, Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to the late and great icon with another cover on Kellyoke. Following her breathtaking "Kiss" cover, the daytime talk show host took a stab at another one of his legacy hits, "When Doves Cry," on Wednesday (June 3). While her band Y'all revved up the guitar groove, Clarkson poured out her heart into the cover performance under Prince's signature purple lights while a video of doves flying appeared on the screen.
TV & Videos1063thegroove.com

NBC Scrambles To Replace Ellen DeGeneres

The race is on! After Ellen DeGeneres announced that she is leaving her show after a series of scandals, NBC execs are scrambling to create a succession plan, TMZ reports. Insiders tell the site that NBC execs were eyeing Kelly Clarkson and her titular show as the heir apparent pre-pandemic, but that her show struggled during COVID. Production quality went down and so did ratings. As the production returns to normalcy, execs will be watching her numbers closely.
MusicBillboard

Kelly Clarkson's Cover of Prince's 'Kiss' Is Breathtaking: Watch

Kelly Clarkson leaned in for a slow "Kiss" during her latest Prince-inspired Kellyoke performance on Tuesday (June 1). While she kept the funk of the classic alive, The Kelly Clarkson Show host brought her sizzling and sultry vocals to the slow-burning performance with her band Y'all, only to simmer it down and exhale the last line of the chorus, "I just want your extra time and your kiss," for the breathtaking finale.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Ellen DeGeneres Potential Successor Named By NBC Exec After Announcement of Show Coming to an End

Although The Ellen DeGeneres Show won’t be coming to an end until 2022, an NBC executive has already named a possible replacement for the longtime host. On Wednesday, it was announced that the longtime talk show would end after Season 19 comes to a close next year. The show is currently airing Season 18, but many wondered how long the show would last following allegations of a toxic workplace environment stemming from last year. Further rumors have already popped up about who could possibly take over the job in another similar daytime talk show.
TV ShowsAOL Corp

And then there were three: A sad pre-finale goodbye to an 'American Idol' favorite

“Did you watch the show growing up? I did. I cried when Adam Lambert lost,” American Idol mentor Finneas asked contestant Casey Bishop at the top of Sunday’s episode. It was a foreshadowing exchange, as by the night’s end, rock-loving viewers’ tears undoubtedly flowed anew — just as they had in 2009, when Adam shockingly lost to Kris Allen. Casey was sent home in fourth place Sunday, and sadly, unlike Lambert, she didn’t even make it to the finale, which will air next week.
Theater & DanceWNCY

Garth Brooks gets emotional during Kelly Clarkson’s performance of “The Dance”

Garth Brooks was brought to tears by Kelly Clarkson‘s performance of “The Dance” during the Kennedy Center Honors. Garth could be seen wiping tears from his eyes from the audience as Kelly delivered a stunning rendition of one his signature hits, with wife Trisha Yearwood‘s arm wrapped around his shoulder. The country legend leapt to his feet at the end of the performance, whipping off his cowboy hat as he cheered in approval.
Celebritieshd983.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Garth Brooks Cover Brought Him To Tears

The Kennedy Center Honors ceremony took place in May, and it aired on CBS last night. One of the highlights of the night – certainly for country music fans – was Kelly Clarkson’s cover of “The Dance,” during the segment of the evening that paid tribute to Garth Brooks. While...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Pink Performs ‘All I Know So Far’ & Talks New Documentary On ‘Ellen’

Pink is pounding the promotional pavement in support of everything related to her ‘All I Know So Far’ project. And her latest stop was the Ellen DeGeneres Show. As reported, the performer is unleashing a full suite of content as part of the roll-out – including a new single, documentary, and accompanying live album. All of which is titled ‘All I Know So Far.’
CelebritiesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Ellen DeGeneres To End Her Daytime Talk Show

After 19 seasons, Ellen DeGeneres is calling it quits. She announced today that the upcoming season of her daytime talk show will be her last. The Ellen DeGeneres Show premiered in syndication on September 8, 2003 and has remained one of the best-rated shows on daytime TV for nearly two decades.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Yvonne Orji On The ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

In case you missed it, Actress/Comedian Yvonne Orji made an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson show! Yvonne knows exactly why she was blessed with the gift of comedy instead of a singing voice. The “Insecure” star jokingly admits that if she could sing, she would become a stripper and her name would be Chocolate Testimony. Yvonne Orji opened up about how her faith lead her to her dream job in her new book “Bamboozled By Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams.”
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

The Kelly Clarkson Show: Amy Adams Says Meryl Streep Taught Her to Knit in an Effort to Calm Down (Watch Video)

Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep taught actress Amy Adams how to knit in an effort to calm down. The two actresses joined hands to play nuns in the 2008 drama Doubt, and Adams shared Streep shared her hobby to help the Justice League star focus while bonding with their movie characters, reports aceshowbiz.com. “I learned how to knit – Meryl Streep taught me,” Amy told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. WandaVision Actress Kat Dennings and Beau Andrew WK Share a Passionate Lip-Kiss in Public (See Pic).