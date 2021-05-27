Nebraska nurses reflect on starting careers in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic
Imagine starting your career in the middle of a pandemic. Now imagine that career means being on the front lines of fighting the Coronavirus. That is the reality for many students just finishing up medical and nursing schools across the country. Alex Hoatson and Jennifer Sindt graduated school in June of 2020. While most nurses would've had several weeks of transition time from school to career, both women lost that opportunity.www.healthleadersmedia.com