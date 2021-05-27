Nebraska nurses reflect on starting careers in the middle of COVID-19 pandemic

New York State is reporting its lowest COVID-19 positivity rates since the pandemic started. The statewide positivity rate is now 0.59% and the 7-day average is 0.76%. "As we head into summer, it is incredible to reflect on where we were with COVID a year ago," Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press release, "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are getting closer to a reimagined normal every day. This is our opportunity to build back safer and stronger than ever before with a new perspective. As we inch toward the end of the tunnel, I want to encourage the people of our state to utilize the greatest tool we have in defeating the virus - the vaccine. It's free, accessible, and effective."