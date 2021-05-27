SAS reports a slight improvement in Q2

Sales Bookings Increased 705% Year-over-Year to $1.9 Million. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2021 / Legend Power® Systems Inc. (TSXV:LPS)(OTCQB:LPSIF) ('Legend Power' or the 'Company'), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today reported its Q2 2021 financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call to provide a business update and discuss its Q2 2021 financial results for Monday, May 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT). The call will be hosted by Randy Buchamer, President & Chief Executive Officer and Steve Vanry, Chief Financial Officer (details below). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedar.com. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.