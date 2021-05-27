Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg Area History Museum hosting plant sale through June 12

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 17 days ago

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Area Museum’s perennial plant sale is open through June 12 at the museum on Main Street in Edwardsburg. According to organizers, this is the largest plant sale to date for the museum, with not only perennials and annuals, but indoor plants as well. There are decorative flower pots for patios and cemeteries, along with succulents and some indoor plants. Perennials include numerous varieties of daylilies and oriental lilies, along with ferns, irises in bloom, irises for planting, evergreens, Monkey grass, dwarf lilacs, hostas, peonies, rose campions, salvia, sedum, coreopsis, evening primrose, flocks, Lenten rose, Shasta daisies, zebra grass, queen of the prairie and many others.

leaderpub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Edwardsburg, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perennial Plant#Cemeteries#Main Street#Edwardsburg Area Museum#Sale#Indoor Plants#Perennials#Decorative Flower Pots#Oriental Lilies#Annuals#Evergreens#Bloom#Hostas#Shasta Daisies#Succulents#Organizers#Zebra Grass#Numerous Varieties#Daylilies#Peonies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
Related
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.