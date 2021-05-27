Cancel
Nuclear could help Spain reach net zero goal, says IEA

world-nuclear-news.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a review of Spain's energy policy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says the country should consider the usefulness of nuclear energy, including for non-electricity applications, for diversifying technical options to achieve long-term carbon neutrality by 2050. Under Spain's current policy, operation of its fleet of seven nuclear power reactors will be phased out by 2035. The country aims to generate all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2050.

