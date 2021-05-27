Nuclear could help Spain reach net zero goal, says IEA

Electrification is the most cost-effective way to decarbonise Europe’s economy by 2050, a report from ETIPWind and WindEurope shows. According to the report released on June 8, half of the Europe’s electricity will come from wind energy by 2050. With the right investments in grids and technology, the combined rate of direct and indirect electrification will be 75% of Europe’s energy demand, WindEurope said in a press release, adding that with further cost reductions in wind energy, a net-zero energy system will cost no more than Europe’s energy system costs today.