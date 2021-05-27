Weston Playhouse receives National Endowment For The Arts grant

WESTON, Vt. – Weston Playhouse Theatre Company has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support their 2021 New Works Program. “As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Weston Playhouse Theatre Company reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”