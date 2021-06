Good morning, friends, and welcome to Day 4 of KSR’s Shots Across The Bluegrass Tour, sponsored by the Kentucky Association of Health Plans. Today, Matt and Shannon are at the Volunteers of America RCC in Manchester to bring you the latest in UK Sports, talk about their big night out in London, and hang out with those coming to get the COVID-19 vaccine. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (local time), medical staff will be on-site to administer the vaccine. No tickets or appointments are necessary, so if you’re interested in getting the shot, come on down.