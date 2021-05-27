St. Mary's commissioners approve budget

After the months-long budget season battles over who gets what, commissioners finally approved their $288.6 million budget on Tuesday in a split vote. In last-second budget amendments, commissioners unanimously voted to ditch $207,000 in emergency reserve funding, held onto for snow removal, in favor of funding salaries of county employees, the sheriff’s office and school employees, and denied a motion to fully fund requested increases to the school board and sheriff’s office, and restore proposed full-time positions for paid EMTs that were cut last budget work session.