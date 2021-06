The folks protesting a downtown Toronto vaccination centre were driven mad by an ice cream truck parked nearby. The protest was hastily organized on Facebook the night before by a few active members of the anti-lockdown community who are angry that children as young as 12 could be vaccinated there without parental consent. It was one of the first vaccination centres to do so in the country and, to the anti-masker mind, represented an escalation in their war against the vaccine many of them believe is being used to kill or sterilize children and adults.