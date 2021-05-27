BTI’s Rants and Ramblings: 4 Goals For UK Football To Shoot For
Life is all about goals, right? If you haven’t set any goals for yourself, what’s the point? Well, the UK football team has hit that point in its evolution where the goals need to be aggressive and inability to meet those goals should not be met with excuses. If we are legitimately believing we can be a serious contender in the SEC, then no excuses can be made anymore. Injuries happen. Tough schedules happen. Top programs overcome. The others make excuses.kentuckysportsradio.com