BTI’s Rants and Ramblings: 4 Goals For UK Football To Shoot For

Iowa State RB Breece Hall has the name recognition and the production, but does his NFL Draft scouting report hold up to heightened scrutiny?. The debate regarding the value of running backs will wage on for years to come, but NFL teams don’t seem keen on devaluing the running back’s skillset within the league itself. Two running backs — Najee Harris and Travis Etienne — were drafted in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft. And over the past four drafts, an average of 4.5 running backs have gone in the first two rounds. Running backs who can create to some degree will always be valued over their counterparts. Looking at his scouting report, does Iowa State RB Breece Hall have the skill set to be valued as such in the 2022 NFL Draft?