Spurs reportedly want Germany international with 8 goals & 11 assists this season, Chelsea keen

By Team Football News 24
football-news24.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSpurs reportedly want Germany international with 8 goals & 11 assists this season, Chelsea keen – originally posted on Sportslens.com. Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Jonas Hofmann ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sport 1 Chief Reporter Patrick Berger. Chelsea are also interested in...

