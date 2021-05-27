Cancel
Eureka, CA

OBITUARY: Helga ‘Ivonne’ Morgan, 1940-2021

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelga “Ivonne” Morgan was born April 4, 1940 in Krimml, Austria but she had happily made her home here in Eureka for more than 10 years. Ivonne was the well-known owner of the Stuft Potato restaurant (later called Vienna Bistro) and was a cherished friend and neighbor many of whom she called family.

lostcoastoutpost.com
