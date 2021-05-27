Chiefs rally from seven-run deficit to stun Mid-Prairie

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team steps outside of the River Valley Conference Friday to travel to Mount Pleasant and take on the Panthers. The Hawks have a 7-2 overall record this season after a 6-4 win in Cascade Thursday. In the game, they were led by a three hit, two run and one RBI night at the plate from Keegan Gingerich. Aidan Rath worked five innings on the mound to record the win, striking out 12 and giving up just two runs. The Golden Hawks are ranked No. 8 in class 2A this week in the latest poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. So far this year, the Hawks are hitting .346 as a team with a staff ERA of 3.73. Individual leaders include Aidan Rath with a .448 average at the plate, a team best 14 RBI, 13 hits, and five home runs. Five Golden Hawks in the starting lineup are hitting .400 or better on the year. On the hill Rath has a 2-0 record with a 0.54 ERA in 13 innings with 30 strikeouts. Cain Brown, and Alex Bean are also unbeaten on the year. Karson Grout and Collin Miller each have one save.