Chiefs rally from seven-run deficit to stun Mid-Prairie

By the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 28 days ago

The Keokuk Chiefs rallied from a 10-3 deficit to defeat Mid-Prairie 11-10 in nine innings at Joyce Park Wednesday. The Golden Hawks scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take their biggest lead of the game, but Keokuk battled back. The Chiefs pulled to within 10-5...

