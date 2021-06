Robbie Fowler has backed up Jamie Carragher’s claim that Manchester United have nothing to moan about as regards injuries to centre-backs compared to Liverpool. The effect of Harry Maguire’s absence at the back was clear in United’s loss to the Reds last Thursday. Luke Shaw and Dean Henderson made obvious errors while the defender missed his first Premier League game since signing in 2019. As such, Gary Neville highlighted his importance – and the impact of his withdrawal – on commentary for Sky Sports.