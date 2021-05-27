Cancel
Zombie Foreclosures Up 21 Percent Nationwide In Q2 2021

By Katie Jensen
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTOM Data Solutions released its second-quarter 2021 Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report, which shows that about 1.4 million residential properties in the United States are vacant this quarter, representing 1.4% of all homes. This report analyzes publicly recorded data, including foreclosure status, equity, and owner-occupancy status, and matches it...

nationalmortgageprofessional.com
