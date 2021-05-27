Zombie Foreclosures Up 21 Percent Nationwide In Q2 2021

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Julie Akins, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 1, 2005, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Marion County, Alabama, in Vol 0937 Page 121; the undersigned U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS5, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Hamilton, Marion County, Alabama, on June 24, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Marion County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or land situated in the Southwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 13 West, Marion County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Southwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 13 West, thence run S. 87 degrees 57 minutes 06 seconds E., along the northerly boundary of said SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, a distance of 278.90 feet to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run S. 02 degrees 02 minutes 54 seconds W., a distance of 120.24 feet to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run S. 66 degrees 12 minutes 03 seconds E., a distance of 272.61 feet to the westerly right-of-way of a City of Hamilton Street (unnamed and paved with an indicated right-of-way of 40 feet) to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run the following consecutive bearings and distances along the westerly right-of-way of said street (S. 01 degrees 24 minutes 25 seconds E., a distance of 39.88 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; S. 05 degrees 00 minutes 04 seconds E., a distance of 75.54 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; S. 00 degrees 00 minutes 17 seconds W., a distance of 65.08 feet to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence leaving said street, run N. 80 degrees 15 minutes 52 seconds W., a distance of 164.89 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run S. 17 degrees 27 minutes 03 seconds W., a distance of 191.50 feet to the northerly indicated right-of-way of Hazel Avenue (a paved City of Hamilton Street having a total indicated right-of-way of 40.00 feet) to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run the following consecutive bearings and distances along the northerly right-of-way of said Hazel Avenue (N. 54 degrees 41 minutes 15 seconds W., a distance of 77.78 feet to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; N. 49 degrees 24 minutes 40 seconds W., a distance of 156.92 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; N. 53 degrees 30 minutes 19 seconds W., a distance of 176.70 feet) to the westerly boundary of the above said SW 1/4 of NE 1/4 to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run N. 02 degrees 20 minutes 35 seconds E., along the westerly boundary of said SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, a distance of 323.25 feet, to the Point of Beginning. Also: A tract of land situated in the Southwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 13 West, Marion County, Alabama, being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest corner of the Southwest 1/4 of Northeast 1/4 of Section 31, Township 10 South, Range 13 West; thence run S. 87 degrees 57 minutes 06 seconds E., along the northerly boundary of said SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, a distance of 278.90 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin, said pin being the Point of Beginning of the tract of land herein described, to-wit: thence continue S. 87 degrees 57 minutes 06 seconds E., along the northerly boundary of said SW 1/4 of NE 1/4, a distance of 255.21 feet, to the westerly right-of-way of a City of Hamilton Street (un-named and paved with an indicated right-of-way of 40 feet) to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run S. 02 degrees 34 minutes 06 seconds W., along the Westerly right-of-way of said street, a distance of 221.27 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run N. 66 degrees 12 minutes 03 seconds W., a distance of 272.61 feet, to a capped 1/2 inch solid pin; thence run N. 02 degrees 02 minutes 54 seconds E., a distance of 120.24 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 326 Hazel Ave , Hamilton, AL 35570. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-KS5, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-01557.