Hoopa, CA

OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Cole) Lewis, 1934-2021

Cover picture for the articleBarbara was born on October 14, 1934 in Tellico Plains, Tenn. She passed away on April 20, 2021 at her home in Hoopa. In the early morning of April 20, 2021 our Mom went to sleep. Two days before, she mowed her lawn on the riding mower with a big grin. The next day she was digging out blackberry bushes during the day and attending a planning meeting at her church. She ate good and with her new knee she felt a lot better. You see, our Mom didn’t know how to not be a hard worker. Yet, she was tired from having pain in her body for the last five years. Not the type of tired that you feel from putting in a good days’ work - just tired. The type of tired you can feel at 86 years of age. In the last couple of weeks she had been talking about our Dad a lot more. So, in that early morning she went to meet Dad, her many friends that have already departed, her son, along with her Mom and Dad, brothers, and many friends.

