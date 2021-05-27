Cancel
Milan sign goalkeeper Maignan from Lille in €15m deal as they move quickly to replace Donnarumma

By Emma Smith
goal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Serie A giants have recruited a new No 1 from the Ligue 1 champions, having seen their previous first-choice stopper leave on a free transfer. AC Milan have moved quickly to replace the departed Gianluigi Donnarumma, signing goalkeeper Mike Maignan from new Ligue 1 champions Lille. French keeper Maignan,...

