CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia is now around 170,000 people short of getting to the 65% vaccination rate Gov. Jim Justice wants by June 20. West Virginia has 843,598 age 12 and over with at least one dose. That's 54.2% of the total of 843,598. The state is shooting for 1,012,594 people in that age range to reach 65% inoculation.