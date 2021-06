It’s been more than 10 years since In the Heights first premiered on Broadway, bringing a new kind of musical to The Great White Way—a rap-filled story of a modern-day Latinx community, with characters that felt like people you’d pass on any New York City block. But the show was groundbreaking in more ways than one; it introduced the theater world to Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show’s creator, who’d go on to have even greater success with his musical juggernaut Hamilton.