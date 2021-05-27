The Pandemic Cost Women Hundreds of Thousands in Lifetime Earnings, Study Says

The recession that hit the United States amid COVID-19, a pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans, has been at times referred to as a “shecession.”. There’s little reason to doubt why: jobs reports, jobless claims, and economic studies have found that women bore the brunt of the unthinkable lifestyle ad economic changes that Americans have had to undergo over the last year and change. As schools and daycare centers closed, as hospitality sectors and restaurants shuttered, women were the most likely to lose their paying jobs and go home to parent their children full-time.