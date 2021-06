We here at LRM along with many other fans had speculated whether The Book of Boba Fett will explore Fett’s past. The title alone makes you think this would tell us a bit more about what Fett has been up to. Of course, because plot details on The Book of Boba Fett are non-existent, it was merely speculation. Not any longer though! Star Temeura Morrison recently chatted with Rotten Tomatoes and though talk was mostly about his appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, he did leave us this one nugget for his own show.