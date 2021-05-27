From PSG's conquerors to what? Lille face disintegration as Galtier, Soumare and Maignan begin exodus

Over 2.5 (-110), Under 2.5 (-110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Lille OSC is welcoming Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy in round 37 in the French Ligue 1. Against all odds, Lille is still marching towards the title, and with a win here, they will get one step closer. Lille is at the top of the table with 79 points, 62 scored goals, and only 22 conceded goals which makes Lille the best defensive team in the league. In their last game, Lille was playing against Lens on the road, and they have had 52% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and a solid 89% of the correct passes. Lille got ahead early, in the 4th minute, and with Lens conceding a red card in the 35th minute, Lille has scored 2 more goals, and they have won this game 0-3. With 15 scored goals, Yilmaz is the leading goalscorer for Lille with 15 goals, while David added 12 goals. Bamba has 8 assists. Lihadji is the only injured player for Lille. In their last 6 games, Lille has 5 wins and a draw, and their schedule for the rest of the season is great. I see Lille winning the title this season, and it will be an amazing thing to see when PSG who spent a ton of money ends up behind them.