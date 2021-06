Fans were able to watch the first installation of DMX’s final two-part interview on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TV One’s autobiographical series, Uncensored. The exclusive interview was filmed a mere three weeks before DMX’s tragic death on April 9. In Sunday’s interview, viewers can expect X to look back on his childhood in Yonkers, New York, his 30-year music career, and all the emotional times in between. “We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words,” Cathy Hughes, Urban One Founder and Chairwoman, said of the interview, per Bossip. “For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention.”