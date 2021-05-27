Cal/OSHA Cites Poultry Plant for COVID-19 Violations

All California employees for now will have to continue wearing masks at work virtually all the time regardless of vaccination status, according to revised COVID-19 safety rules just adopted by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board (OSHSB). According to the revised emergency temporary standards OSHSB adopted on June 3, a fully vaccinated employee need not wear a mask at work only when the employee is: (1) alone in a room; (2) in a room in which everyone is fully vaccinated and has no COVID-19 symptoms; or (3) working outdoors and has no COVID-19 symptoms. The new rules are expected to take effect on June 15, following review by the Office of Administrative Law.