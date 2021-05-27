Cancel
Agriculture

Cal/OSHA Cites Poultry Plant for COVID-19 Violations

By Shereen Hashem
Occupational Health Safety
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster Farms and staffing agencies at its Livingston facility failed to protect employees from COVID-19. Cal/OSHA cited Foster Poultry Farms, Inc. in its Livingston facility and four staffing agencies for not protecting workers from COVID-19. The investigation opened after notice that an employee died from the disease’s complications. Cal/OSHA subsequently determined that Foster Farms and one of its staffing agencies did not report the fatality in a timely manner as required.

