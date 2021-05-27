Cancel
Woodward Talks Event Etiquette, Why Data Is An Obstacle For Lenders And More

By Navi Persaud
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, May 26, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook featured Total Expert's chief customer officer, Sue Woodard. Woodard and Andrew Berman explored her origin story, what she loved about the mortgage industry, How to "Spring" Out of a Slump, how to create forever borrowers, the biggest tech obstacles and opportunities facing mortgage lenders, how to thrive in margin compression and more.

