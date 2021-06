He really doesn’t want to fight. Crouched on the wing of a grounded fighter plane tracing figure eights in the sweltering desert sand, Indiana Jones is already bleeding after dispatching a Nazi mechanic who’d attacked him with a wrench. That guy was a middleweight; now the German’s shirtless coworker—exponentially bigger and balder, a Teutonic King Kong Bundy—wants a piece of the two-fisted archaeologist. Of course he does: The organizing principle of Raiders of the Lost Ark is that no matter how bad things get for its hero, they can always get worse. And of course Indy accepts the challenge, but not before hanging his head in a way that says, without putting the film’s PG rating in jeopardy, “Fuck this shit.”