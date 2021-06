Fresh off the heels of the NVIDIA COMPUTEX announcement, we have our first GeForce RTX 3080 Ti review. MSI has been nice enough to send in their SUPRIM X variant which is an absolute beast of a card! Pete previously reviewed both the 3090 and 3080 models of the SUPRIM X cards and gave them our Editors Choice award stating the 3080 “Is a beast”. The 3080 Ti on review today is coming with a massive 12GB of GDDR6X memory and three 8-pin power connectors! Oh yes, this is definitely one beast of a card so let’s get moving along and take a proper look at what to expect should you be lucky enough to purchase one of these sometime soon!