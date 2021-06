When Nvidia released its RTX 3090, there was no question that it was the most powerful graphics card on the market. But, as time went on, it became clear that while it could deliver excellent frame rates, gaming was really a side-line to its prosumer and creation design leanings. So, it was only a matter of time before Nvidia unveiled its RTX 3080 Ti, a new card to become king of the PC gaming hill. The wait is finally over. I’ve spent the last week putting this exciting new GPU through its paces to see if it delivers on its promise of being the “new gaming flagship” PC gamers have been waiting for. Coming in at $1,199, it’s an expensive card, so let’s take a closer look and see how it stacks up.