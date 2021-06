Panama advanced to the eight-nation regional finals of World Cup qualifying, playing a 0-0 draw at Curaçao. No. 78 Panama won the home-and-home second-round series on 2-1 aggregate following a victory in the home leg on Saturday night. The eight-nation regional finals also include the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras and Jamaica. In late games, No. 70 Canada took a 1-0 lead into its second leg against 83rd-ranked Haiti at Bridgeview, Illinois, and No. 69 El Salvador took a 4-0 lead going into its home leg against 13th-ranked St. Kitts and Nevis.