After nearly five years since their last album, Hearts & Stars, Kansas City’s country-tinged rock ‘n’ roll outfit the Grisly Hand returned at the beginning of May with a new single, “Now That You Know,” a track which is slow, soulful number, with a bit of a sway in the musicality. The band’s always been known for walking the line between introspective and barn-burning when it comes to their songs, but this new track feels like it’s walked right out of Muscle Shoals circa 1973. There’s a beautiful lope to it all, with singer Lauren Krum’s vocals soaring high before blending into a rich choral tone.