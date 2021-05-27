Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westchester County, NY

County Executive George Latimer Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend, Summer Parks Activities Announced

westchestergov.com
 17 days ago

Westchester County Commissioners share Beach, Sun, Cookout and Driving Safety Tips with Residents Summer Parks Activities Announced. Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and Westchester County Executive George Latimer visited Kensico Dam Plaza to announce that Westchester County’s beaches will open for visitors on Saturday, May 29. Latimer was joined by Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, Assistant Commissioner of Health Peter DeLucia, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety Thomas A. Gleason and Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor, who shared beach, pool, sun, cookout and driving safety tips to help residents enjoy Memorial Day Weekend safely.

www.westchestergov.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Yorktown Heights, NY
City
Croton-on-hudson, NY
City
Ossining, NY
City
Valhalla, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Mount Vernon, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
City
Peekskill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Labor Day#Miller Park#Lake County#Water Park#Picnic#Md#Parks#Nsf#The County Police#Our Marine Unit#Sprain Ridge#Playland Pool#White Plains Hospital#Miller House#Dunwoodie#Ferris Bueller#Westchester County Police#Park Patrons#Seasonal Park Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
Related
nymetroparents.com

Family-Friendly Beer Gardens in NYC, Westchester, & Long Island

With summer fast approaching, many parents are looking for places where they can spend family time while also unwinding from a tough day or week. Well, look no further than a nearby, family-friendly beer garden, where you can sip some local brews, listen to music, and enjoy some tasty treats—and the kids are welcome to come too! Luckily, our area has plenty of kid-friendly beer gardens to check out in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester and Rockland counties. And if wine is more your speed, check out these family-friendly wineries on Long Island.
Rockland County, NYriverjournalonline.com

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers Introduce Realtor Gift Card Program

Wallauer Paint and Decorating Centers have been serving Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties since 1921. This month Wallauer announced a gift card program for realtors who can use the cards as gifts for new homeowners. Realtors can purchase a $50 card for $40, a $100 card for $80 and a $200 card for just $150. The gift cards can be applied to any purchase of paint and supplies, wall coverings, decorative hardware, upholstery, blinds, shutters, shades, or any Ace Hardware products at any of the 15 Wallauer locations. Wallauer will also include beautiful gift boxes for the cards and forward them directly to the homeowner if desired.
Hudson, NYdailyvoice.com

Hudson Valley Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Westchester

A Hudson Valley man died following a single-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester. Dutchess County resident Gary Malstrom Sr., age 67, of East Fishkill, was killed around 6:40 p.m., Saturday, May 15 on the Bear Moutain Parkway in the town of Cortlandt, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks. A...
Melville, NYwestfaironline.com

LI firm acquires PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester

Scarsdale-based PRO Sports Physical Therapy of Westchester has been acquired by Professional Physical Therapy of Melville, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Professional Physical Therapy provides outpatient rehabilitation services with locations in five states. The company has 15 offices in Westchester and five in Fairfield County. Tim Tyler, who founded...
Bronx, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bronx, Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bronx; Southern Westchester A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL WESTCHESTER AND BRONX COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over New Rochelle, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yonkers, New Rochelle, East Tremont, Rye, Co- op City, Scarsdale, Bronxville, City Island, Mount Vernon, Eastchester, Mamaroneck, Pelham, Woodlawn, Tuckahoe and Larchmont. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.