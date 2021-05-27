County Executive George Latimer Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend, Summer Parks Activities Announced
Westchester County Commissioners share Beach, Sun, Cookout and Driving Safety Tips with Residents Summer Parks Activities Announced. Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and Westchester County Executive George Latimer visited Kensico Dam Plaza to announce that Westchester County’s beaches will open for visitors on Saturday, May 29. Latimer was joined by Health Commissioner Sherlita Amler, MD, Assistant Commissioner of Health Peter DeLucia, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety Thomas A. Gleason and Parks, Recreation and Conservation Commissioner Kathleen O’Connor, who shared beach, pool, sun, cookout and driving safety tips to help residents enjoy Memorial Day Weekend safely.www.westchestergov.com