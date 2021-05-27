Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

2 arrested during traffic stop in New Castle

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Castle, PA) PA State Police in New Castle report that they initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber traveling west on Woodside Avenue and Argonne Boulevard, because it crossed the double-solid yellow line momentarily. Upon further investigation, they realized that the front-right passenger had a warrant for drug paraphernalia out of the Lawrence County Sheriffs Office. The rear-right passenger was also wanted for a warrant for unpaid child support out of Domestic Relations in Lawrence County. Both men were safely and successfully taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

beavercountyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Lawrence County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lawrence County, PA
City
New Castle, PA
New Castle, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Relations#Traffic Police#Traffic Stop#County Police#County Jail#Pa State Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Woodside Avenue#Argonne Boulevard#Unpaid Child#Men#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

Two jailed in narcotics, gun arrest

Two people are in the Lawrence County jail after narcotics officers raided their second-floor East Side apartment and seized guns, cash and quantities of suspected heroin/fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other drugs. Arrested were Julian Marquis Jackson, 33, and Carly Jo Helena Margel, 33, both of 504 E. Reynolds...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
FOX 43

PennDOT, State Police and municipal departments across the state team up for 'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is teaming up with Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in a national "Click It or Ticket" selt belt education and enforcement initiative. The mobilization begins today and will last through June...
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Pennsylvania Statejems.com

Ambulance in Head-On Collision with SUV in PA

According to a report from LevittownNow, an SUV and a Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad ambulance collided head-on on New Falls Road between Apple Tree and Red Cedar Drives in Bristol Township at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There were no serious injuries. Rescue squad chief Joel Rutkowski said the crew...
Pennsylvania Stateellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

A theft was reported as a pressure washer was taken from a residence on Van Gorder Mill Road, Perry Township. According to a PA State Police report, between the dates of March 10 and May 1, 2021, the pressure washer, a G3050HR Karcher G3050 OHR, valued at $450.00, was taken from the residence. The investigation is ongoing.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

FOR THE RECORD

•Burglary. Someone entered a house in the 600 block of Pearson Street the night of May 7 and overturned furniture and went through drawers. Nothing was reported missing. •Criminal mischief. The rear left passenger window of a car was broken while it was parked in the 900 block of Warren Avenue overnight May 5 to 6.
Pennsylvania StateWOLF

PennDOT, PSP focus on traffic safety with ‘Click It or Ticket’ mobilization

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — With Memorial Day weekend and the summer travel season approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are urging drivers to keep traffic safety top of mind when behind the wheel. The agencies will work with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in the national “Click It or Ticket” seat belt education and enforcement initiative from May 17 through June 6, 2021.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Police: Suspect tried to escape after shootings

A Croton area man accused of shooting and killing his 81-year-old mother and a neighbor and wounding a third person tried to escape police while he was being interviewed, according to New Castle police. Arraignment is scheduled for later Thursday for Louis Esposito, and homicide charges are pending against him...
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

Police called before for gunfire at Esposito's home

Wednesday evening was not the first time recently that police were summoned to the 1010 block of Dewey Avenue for gunfire. The first incident, reported on April 11, also involved Louis Vincent Esposito, police said. Esposito was arrested as a suspect Wednesday in the evening killing of his 81-year-old mother,...
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Power Washer Stolen in Perry Twp.

(Perry Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to a location on Van Gorder Mill Road in Perry Twp. Lawrence County for a report of a power washer being stolen from a building owned by a 78-year-old Ellwood City woman. The theft occurred...
Lawrence County, PANew Castle News

Townships agree with Route 422 study request

The Slippery Rock and Shenango township boards of supervisors have agreed to send formal letters of request to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, asking for a traffic safety study of Route 422 East. Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler said he had contacted Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT's district executive, asking for the...
New Castle, PAwtae.com

Man arrested following two armed robberies in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police have arrested a man they say is behind two armed robberies in their community on Wednesday night. The robberies happened at a Pennsylvania Skill Games location on Wilmington Road and a Speedway service station on North Jefferson Street. Police said, in both cases,...