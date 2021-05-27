2 arrested during traffic stop in New Castle

(New Castle, PA) PA State Police in New Castle report that they initiated a traffic stop on a blue 2007 Dodge Caliber traveling west on Woodside Avenue and Argonne Boulevard, because it crossed the double-solid yellow line momentarily. Upon further investigation, they realized that the front-right passenger had a warrant for drug paraphernalia out of the Lawrence County Sheriffs Office. The rear-right passenger was also wanted for a warrant for unpaid child support out of Domestic Relations in Lawrence County. Both men were safely and successfully taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Lawrence County Jail.