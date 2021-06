Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris University men's lacrosse team completes the regular season on Friday, May 7 when it travels to No. 9/10 Syracuse in a non-conference contest announced less than two weeks ago. This will be the first meeting between the Colonials and Orange in their histories. RMU is riding a four-game winning streak with triumphs over Jacksonville (16-15), Cleveland State (15-7), Bucknell (8-7), and Utah (16-12). Syracuse has swapped wins and losses in its last five games, topping Albany (13-8) and No. 5 Virginia (13-11) over that stretch.