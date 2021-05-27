Cancel
Energy Industry

US pipelines ordered to increase cyber defenses after hack

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. pipeline operators will be required for the first time to conduct a cybersecurity assessment under a Biden administration directive. It's in response to the ransomware hack that disrupted gas supplies in several states. The Transportation Security Administration directive being issued Thursday will mandate that the owners and operators of the nation's pipelines report any cyber incidents to the federal government. They'll also be required to have a cybersecurity coordinator available at all times to work with authorities in the event of an attack like the one that shut down Colonial Pipeline. Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline says it paid a ransom of $4.4 million to retrieve access to its data from hackers.

beavercountyradio.com
