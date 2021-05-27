Cancel
State drops legal action against restaurants over pandemic

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has dropped its legal action against more than 40 restaurants accused of defying state orders to close indoor dining and maintain social-distancing protocols. The Health Department had filed two separate complaints alleging that restaurants were violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions. Wolf had imposed the indoor dining ban in December in response to a winter surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Health Department officials say the pandemic has since eased, with nearly all restrictions to be lifted on Memorial Day.

beavercountyradio.com
Harrisburg, PALancaster Online

Diocese of Harrisburg lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated at Mass, plans return to full capacity

The Diocese of Harrisburg announced this weekend their revised mask and capacity guidelines to align with local, state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated parishioners – those who have let two weeks pass since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.
Harrisburg, PAWOLF

PA Dept. of Health: Over 9.7 Million Vaccinations to Date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Nearly half of Pa. adults fully vaccinated: COVID-19 update

About 49% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state department of health said in its daily update on Monday. That equals about 4.2 million people, the department said. The department further said about 5.9 million in Pennsylvania have received at least one dose. Pennsylvania’s proportion of residents who have received at least one dose is the ninth highest in the United States.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania Statetribuneledgernews.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announces masks aren’t needed for fully vaccinated to attend mass

The Catholic churches in the Harrisburg area are among the many establishments that are relaxing mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the Diocese of Harrisburg announced that “in continued alignment with local, state, and federal health guidelines, effective immediately, all fully vaccinated parishioners no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.”
Harrisburg, PADaily Item

$2.1M in pandemic relief available to Valley restaurants, bars

HARRISBURG — Another $2.1 million in pandemic relief is available for Valley restaurants, bars and other businesses, part of $72 million in pandemic relief in 41 additional counties through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP). Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday additional funding after nearly $50 million was provided to...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/17/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.
Pennsylvania StateWaynesboro Record-Herald

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania StatePhoenixville News

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Dauphin County, PAlocal21news.com

Vaccine clinic in Northern Dauphin County distributes doses by appointment

Dauphin County continued its efforts to get everyone vaccinated with a vaccine clinic at the Valley Lighthouse in the county's northern reaches. According to a county statement, 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were up for offer by appointment. Vaccinations were kept to those 16 and over, despite the CDC's recent guidance allowing vaccines for those older than 12 years old.