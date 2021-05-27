Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- July corn is up 40 cents per bushel, July soybeans are up 32 cents, July KC wheat is up 28 cents, July Chicago wheat is up 27 1/4 cents and July Minneapolis wheat is up 37 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 360.68 points and July crude oil is up $0.38 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and June gold is down $3.00 per ounce. July corn has risen the daily limit as rumors persist that China may have bought some more U.S. old crop corn, but that is unconfirmed so far. Weekly corn sales were large with old crop higher than expected. Wheat is showing some concern about maybe too much rain in some areas that could result in more disease.