Harrisburg, PA

Governor Wolf pardons eye doctor who grew marijuana for sick wife

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has pardoned an eye doctor who said he began growing marijuana to help his dying wife reduce her use of opioids. Dr. Paul Ezell served six months in jail in 2014 after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Ezell has said he began growing marijuana to help his wife reduce her use of prescription opioids. After her death, Ezell was in the process of dismantling his basement operation when a tipster spotted clippings in the trash and turned him in to police. Ezell pleaded guilty less than two years before Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana. The pardon could allow him to return to medicine.

beavercountyradio.com
