NVIDIA (NVDA) Crushes Q1 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.37.