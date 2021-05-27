Cancel
Financial Reports

NVIDIA (NVDA) Crushes Q1 Earnings Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Zacks.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNVIDIA Corporation (. NVDA - Free Report) delivered first-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.66 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate $3.28. The reported figure also jumped a whopping 103% year over year and 18% sequentially. Revenues of $5.66 billion beat the consensus mark of $5.4 billion and surged...

#Nvda#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Corporation#Solid Revenue Growth#Nvda Free Report#Auto#Nvidia Corporation Price#Compute Networking#Geforce#Quadro#Grid#Data Center#Ai#Hpc#Data Center#Mellanox#Gpu#Oem#Balance Sheet
Related
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Rite Aid’s Q1 delivers on earnings, misses expected revenue target

Rite Aid’s fiscal year is off to a solid start. The company delivered against Wall Street estimates on earnings — posting a net loss of 24 cents per share — but fell short on revenue, even as it rose 2.2% year over year to $6.16 billion. The Camp Hill, Pa.-based chain delivered $138.9 million in adjusted EBITDA, or roughly 2.3% of revenues.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Accenture (ACN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues, Ups 2021 View

ACN - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings of $2.40 per share beat the consensus estimate by 7.6% and improved 26.3% year over year. The bottom line benefited from higher revenues and operating numbers, lower non-operating expenses, lower effective tax rate, and lower income attributable to non-controlling interests.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Darden (DRI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

DRI - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line beat the consensus mark for the 10th straight quarter, while the top line outpaced the same for the second consecutive quarter. Moreover, the metrics increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 1.8% in pre-market trading session.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

IHS Markit's (INFO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

IHS Markit Ltd. (. INFO - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) per share of 81 cents beat the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.2 billion, surpassing the consensus mark by 3.8% and increasing 15% from the year-ago quarter’s levels on a reported basis and 13% organically.
MarketsZacks.com

Top Research Reports for Facebook, NVIDIA & HSBC

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.160–1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Okta also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.360–0.350 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.10 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-3.650 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million. Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday,...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

John Dabiri Sells 34 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $854.00

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.37.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NextGen Acquisition Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NextGen Acquisition in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65-9.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.68 billion.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Adobe (ADBE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%. Further, the figure improved 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues were $3.84 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. Further, the figure was up 23%...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$6.31 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $6.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.30 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Lennar (LEN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Orders Up

LEN - Free Report) shares gained 0.6% in the after-hours trading session on Jun 16, following better-than-expected results for second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended May 31, 2021). The quarterly results benefited from solid execution of homebuilding and financial services businesses. Also, robust housing market conditions added to its bliss. Stuart Miller,...