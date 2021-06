Christopher Dunn has a question. It’s rhetorical, asked to nobody and everybody at the same time. His life depends upon the answer. “How can I have faith in the law when the system still chooses to believe I’m not worthy of my liberty?” Dunn asks, in an email he sent me from the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri. “Should I have faith in a system that doesn’t even trust or believe in me?”