'Physical': New Trailer Deep Dives Into Rose Byrne's Darkly Comedic Series About the World of '80s Aerobics
Apple TV+ has just released a brand-new full trailer for their upcoming dramedy Physical starring Rose Byrne, which only serves to remind us that the '80s never truly go out of style. The trailer drop follows the release of an official teaser last month, which gave us an initial look at the darkly comedic series that is already giving us some serious GLOW vibes. Granted, if there's anyone who can toe the line between hilarious and twisted, it's Byrne herself.collider.com