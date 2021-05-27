'Physical': New Trailer Deep Dives Into Rose Byrne's Darkly Comedic Series About the World of '80s Aerobics

Ready for something like The Undoing or Big Little Lies Part 2? Not the actual Part 2 (or Season 2), which was a major disappointment, but rather a new collaboration from author Liane Moriarty, writer David E. Kelley, and star Nicole Kidman: Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Moriarty’s bestselling book, the series “will take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”