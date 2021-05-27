Cancel
'Physical': New Trailer Deep Dives Into Rose Byrne's Darkly Comedic Series About the World of '80s Aerobics

By Carly Lane
Collider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has just released a brand-new full trailer for their upcoming dramedy Physical starring Rose Byrne, which only serves to remind us that the '80s never truly go out of style. The trailer drop follows the release of an official teaser last month, which gave us an initial look at the darkly comedic series that is already giving us some serious GLOW vibes. Granted, if there's anyone who can toe the line between hilarious and twisted, it's Byrne herself.

collider.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Resort: Peacock Orders Dark Comedic Mystery Series

The Resort is headed to Peacock. The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the new dark comedy series from Palm Springs writer Andy Siara and Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. The show is billed as “a multi-generational exploration of love, marriage, and family vacations, set amidst one of the...
TV & Videosmilwaukeesun.com

Helen Mirren to narrate ABC's comedic animal series

Washington [US], June 3 (ANI): ABC's unscripted wildlife comedy series 'When Nature Calls' has found its voice in British actor Helen Mirren, who will narrate the series, which will now be titled 'When Nature Calls with Helen Mirren'. According to Deadline, the series, which premieres on Thursday, June 24, looks...
TV SeriesCollider

First 'The White Lotus' Trailer Teases a Darkly Comedic Time in Paradise From Mike White

HBO has released the first official trailer for upcoming series The White Lotus, created, written and directed by Mike White — who was previously responsible for the beginning of the Laura Dernaissance with his previous HBO show Enlightened, which ran for two seasons. This is White's first return to the small screen since, for which he also serves as executive producer in addition to his other triple threat credits.
EntertainmentPaste Magazine

Let's Get Physical: Apple TV+'s New Dark Comedy Is Full of Potential

More than a year and a half after its launch, Apple TV+ remains somewhat of an enigma. The streaming service, without any licensed content, has one bona fide hit under its belt—the feel-good sports comedy Ted Lasso—and a couple of good, often great shows that have yet to break through to the masses (For All Mankind, Dickinson). Next, it will add to its small but growing catalog the ‘80s-set dark comedy Physical, which has the potential to reach similar creative heights, but may also be hamstrung by its existence on a streaming service that remains second tier to larger platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Rose Byrne Starring in 'They Are Us' for Director Andrew Niccol

Rose Byrne will star in “They Are Us,” a new drama about the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks on New Zealand’s Muslim community that will be written and directed by Andrew Niccol. FilmNation Entertainment, the company behind “Late Night” and “Arrival,” will unveil the project to international buyers at the...
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Physical’ Misuses Rose Byrne in a Too-Harsh ’80s Black Comedy: TV Review

The title of the new series “Physical,” as well as the leotard Rose Byrne wears in promotional imagery, evokes a particular moment in American cultural history: the early 1980s, when Olivia Newton-John ruled the charts and spandex and legwarmers became a workout uniform for newly fitness-obsessed women. The last vestiges of cultural idealism had faded in favor of obsessive pursuit of aesthetic perfection; this may just have been the time our current era was born. Which makes Sheila Rubin, Byrne’s character on the Apple TV Plus comedy, a woman both of her time and radically ahead of it. Sheila.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Hulu's Creepy Nine Perfect Strangers Series Showcases Its Star-Studded Cast in First Trailer

Ready for something like The Undoing or Big Little Lies Part 2? Not the actual Part 2 (or Season 2), which was a major disappointment, but rather a new collaboration from author Liane Moriarty, writer David E. Kelley, and star Nicole Kidman: Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Moriarty’s bestselling book, the series “will take place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”
TV Series/Film

‘Invasion’ Trailer: New Apple TV+ Series Explores an Alien Invasion From Around the World

What would you do if aliens threatened to land on Earth? It’s one of the most frequently-posed questions across all of science fiction, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series Invasion is poised to ask it one more time. Simon Kinberg, the producer behind many of the X-Men movies and Star Wars Rebels, is teaming up with David Weil, the showrunner of Amazon’s Hunters and Solos, for a ten-episode streaming show with a sprawling cast that “will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat.” Check out the first trailer below.
Moviessideshow.com

October Streaming Brings Netflix and Chills, New Bumblebee Trailer Reveals 80s Transformers, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Director Todd Phillips has shared the first look at Zazie Beetz from the upcoming Joker origin film. Beetz will play Sophie Dumond, the love interest of Arthur Fleck, who becomes the Joker. Images of Joaquin Phoenix in clown makeup also debuted over the weekend, and the movie is schedule to premiere on October 4th, 2019.
TV SeriesTor.com

The Trailer for Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Is Hyperactive ’80s Mayhem

Listen. It’s He-Man. This trailer isn’t going to tell you a single thing about the story for Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which is not a reboot but a continuation, picking up right where the ’80s cartoon left off—He-Man defending against Skeletor and the forces of evil. It’s not real heavy on dialogue, and it’s kind of going to make your eyeballs bleed.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Nicole Kidman welcomes Nine Perfect Strangers in trailer for new Hulu series

Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming drama series Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on Liane Moriarty’s (Big Little Lies) novel of the same name, it follows a group of nine city dwellers that attend a wellness retreat, led by the mysterious Masha, in an effort to put themselves on the path to a better way of living; watch it here…
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

Rose Byrne to star in They Are Us

Rose Byrne is to star in ‘They Are Us’. The Australian actress will portray New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the forthcoming film, which will tell the story of the week following two mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, which left 51 people dead. Andrew...
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Paramount Plus And Disney+

It is based on a "sleep deprivation pandemic" "Skater Girl" is a sports drama set in rural India. Streaming platforms are coming up with an interesting set of new releases this weekend. Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only limited movies are available in theaters, which include "The Conjuring: The Devil...
TV & Videoscapradio.org

Rose Byrne Gets 'Physical' In Newest Series

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with actor Rose Byrne about her new Apple TV+ series, Physical. Set in the 1980's, it's about a woman in a dysfunctional marriage who finds renewal through aerobics. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a...
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

All the U.K. Comedies Just as Good as Fleabag

Nothing beats quality TV. Which is why, two years later, we're still thinking about the perfection that was season two of Fleabag. As E! News readers well know, star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge took her dry-witted tragicomedy to the next level by creating hilarious and heartbreaking storylines for her characters. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention the blessing that was the hot priest (Andrew Scott).