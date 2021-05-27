Cancel
Your Gym Teacher Was Wrong — You Don't Have to Stretch Before Working Out

By Leslie Nemo
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe your junior high gym class gave you the idea that before you workout, you need to stretch. Touching your toes might help prevent injury, you might have heard, or help you run as fast as you could. But decades of research have found that static stretching — where you...

Well+Good

This Classic Move Fires Up the Biggest Muscle In Your Arms—But You're Probably Doing It Wrong

When you think about working your triceps, the first thing that probably pops to mind (well, after blerg, obviously) is the classic tricep dip. This exercise fires up not only your triceps, but also your shoulders, core, and other arm muscles. However, it’s important to make sure you’re performing the move correctly in order to prevent injury and, you know, make sure you’re not wasting time. On this episode of Well+Good’s YouTube series The Right Way, professional dancer and trainer Sydney Lotuaco shows us how to do tricep dips so that you’ll be able to reap the exercise’s maximum benefits without hurting yourself in the process.
5 signs your workouts are working that have nothing to do with a scale

What happens when you're feeling physically good, happy with the progress you're making in your workouts and healthy diet, but step on the scale to see no pounds lost?. While establishing a consistent workout routine, it's common to look directly at the scale when tracking progress. But dropping numbers aren't the only signs of success; There are many other positive signs to look for when it comes to working out.
A blood test could reveal which type of exercise is most effective for you

For many of us, the past year has included a new and challenging fitness journey. Weight machines were installed in basements around the country, people ran around their own neighborhoods for the first time ever, or fancy Peloton bikes were purchased. Many of these workout regimens, although set with good intention, were met with varying results by the bodies they were intended to chisel. But, for those less successful fitness journeys, what if there was a way to figure out which exercise would be most effective before you even squeeze one leg into a pair of yoga pants? Well, according to new research, a blood test might be the key.
A super simple exercise may prevent dementia

There may not be a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but there are interventions that can slow it down. Squats, in particular, may soon be counted as a preventative measure. Damian M Bailey, professor of physiology and biochemistry at the University of South Wales’ Neurovascular Research Unit, recently sat down with journalist Michael Mosley to discuss ways to prevent dementia-related illness.
Walking this many minutes a day can reduce your death risk by 30%

Every health and wellness article tells you to exercise if you want to lose weight, improve your brain health, and even increase your productivity at work. But what if you haven’t set foot in a gym since your bygone days as the unfit kid that nobody wanted on their dodgeball team? How can those who hate exercise get fit enough to avoid an early death?
If your work clothes don't fit after a year of the pandemic, you're not alone

Lots of people experienced physical changes to their body over the pandemic—so if you have to head back to the office and your work clothing no longer fits you—you’re not alone. According to the Psychological Association’s latest “Stress in America” report, more than 42 percent of surveyed adults said they gained more weight than they intended to over the past 12 months, gaining an average of 29 pounds. Personal stylist Melicia Marx says as people get called back to the office she’s hearing new and longtime clients say they’re concerned about fitting into their old clothes. Marx says, “As it is, heading back to the office can feel like going from zero to 100 with little support. When you feel critical of your body, that just adds to that stress. It can make folks dread going back to work rather than seeing the positive aspects like reuniting with co-workers in real life, visiting a favorite lunch spot or meeting friends for happy hour.” She also says she likes to remind her clients of one of her favorite style mantras: You don’t need to change your body, you just need to change your clothes. The experts say if you’re purchasing new clothing be sure to take your measurements first, and compare them to the size charts for each brand you’re buying from, as size measurements vary across brands. (HuffPo)
Joint Health for Runners

Is running bad for your knees? No. Can running actually be beneficial to joint health? Yes!!. We know that healthy joints are important for our everyday lives to simply move through the world with less pain. But we don’t really know what protects our joints, keeps them working well or how joints wear out in the long run.
HOW TO TRAIN FOR THE CLIMBS WHEN YOU DON'T HAVE HILLS

Many of the most popular events and iconic cycling destinations feature a lot of climbing, whether it comes in the form of mountain passes, endless rollers, or punchy power hills. If you live in an area with easy access to short and long climbs, you’re in luck because you can train on event-specific terrain. Cyclists who live in flat areas can still perform well in mountains or hilly terrain, they just have to be more creative in training. Here’s how to get it done.
Aerobic Exercise May Help Address Dialysis-Related RLS

Aerobic exercise may lessen several dialysis-related symptoms experienced by patients with kidney failure, according to an analysis of published clinical trials. The analysis is published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. People with kidney failure often experience multiple, troublesome symptoms—such as fatigue, muscle cramping, and difficulty...
Study Reveals Diet Habits That Might Hurt Mental Well-Being

It goes without saying that the foods you fuel your body with affect the way you look and feel. In fact, any trainer will tell you that staying consistent with good nutrition is even more important than exercise when it comes to your physique goals. What’s more, recent research from Binghamton University in New York adds to the body of evidence suggesting that a healthy diet boosts mental health, too — particularly for women.
Aerobic exercise helps cognitive function in older adults

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Until now, systemic biomarkers to measure exercise effects on brain function and that link to relevant metabolic responses were lacking. A recent study shows a memory biomarker, myokine Cathepsin B (CTSB), increased in older adults following a 26-week structured aerobic exercise training. The positive association...
One Major Side Effect of Being Overweight for Men, New Study Says

If a little extra weight around your middle has left you feeling less than your best, now may be time to take a look at trimming that torso. A groundbreaking new study has revealed that abdominal obesity may be a contributing factor behind the second most common cancer in American men (and the first for guys in Canada).
Routine fasting is good for your health, and your heart

Fasting has long been linked to religious rituals, diets, and political protests. In a new study from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute, researchers found that routine periodic fasting is also good for your health, and your heart. They found that fasting not only lowers one’s risk of coronary artery...
You Don't Have to Work Twice as Hard to Make it

Most people of colour I know have grown up hearing:. You’re going to have to work twice as hard to make it. If we rephrase this to make evident the implicit message, really it’s:. You’re going to have to work twice as hard as the white man to make it.
Your 20s Don't Have to Be the 'Best Time of Your Life'

“This is the time of your life,” the nurse said to me as she searched for a vein. At 27, I finally had health insurance and could get the colonoscopy that doctors had been suggesting for years, so I was feeling pretty good about things—as good as one can feel after having spent the previous 12 hours in the bathroom. But she wasn’t referring to the procedure; she was talking about my age. Even at this very odd, very vulnerable moment, I represented to her freedom and opportunity—your 20s, supposedly the time of your life.