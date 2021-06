I was just thinking, with everything opening up, why don’t we try to get some concerts here in Citrus County? Maybe not at the (Rock Crusher) Canyon, but a big field with some of them bands that people go to and camp out for. You know, the hippies don’t mind if it’s hot or dirty. The people around here can make some money and sell things and I just think it would be good. It would be here, gone and we could have something in our pocket, that’s all.