Read an exclusive excerpt of an upcoming MCU novel that pits Gamora against Nebula
Guardians of the Galaxy’s Gamora and Nebula share a complicated relationship. As the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have gradually revealed, they were raised by Thanos, who pitted them against each other since their youth. Their rivalry for his approval was vicious, and their resentment of each other extended into adulthood. But they also shared a childhood, and they each have traumas that only the other could understand.www.polygon.com