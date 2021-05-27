Read an exclusive excerpt of an upcoming MCU novel that pits Gamora against Nebula

Warning: spoilers ahead for the series premiere of Loki on Disney+. The long-awaited return of Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief for the Loki TV show got off to an intriguing start, with Loki under the control of the Time Variance Authority, stuck in a place where his magic doesn't work, reeling from revelations about his original timeline, and facing a possible battle with another version of himself. At first glance, Loki is heavy on time travel and sci-fi and comic book-esque storytelling at its best, but it turns out that one inspiration for the show was a funny Toy Story moment, as creator/producer/head writer Michael Waldron has revealed.