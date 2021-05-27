Cancel
Greene County, IA

Greene County Sheriff’s Report May 26, 2021

By Coltrane Carlson
Cover picture for the article9:15am: Gage Felix 18 of Carroll was booked into the jail for Eluding. 9:31am: A deputy arrested Paityn Harrison 20 of Fort Dodge for driving while barred and violation a protective order in the 200 block of X Avenue. 11:23am: The Sheriff, deputies, Greene County Ambulance, Grand Junction Fire, and...

Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Dropped Cell Phone Leads To Single Vehicle Accident In Greene County Friday

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident Friday evening southeast of Jefferson at approximately 7:15 p.m. Richard Dean Tuhn, Jr. of Jefferson was eastbound on 252nd Street in a 2002 Ford F-150. He told authorities he dropped his cell phone and as he attempted to pick it up, he found himself driving in the south ditch. The vehicle eventually rolled onto the passenger’s side. Damage to the truck is estimated at $6,000. No injuries were reported.
Greene County, IAyourfortdodge.com

Second Explosion Reported At Greene County Grain Elevator Over The Weekend

A second explosion at a Greene County grain elevator was reported over the weekend. The second explosion happened Saturday night just after 7 PM. Both explosions happened at Landus Cooperative in Jefferson. The secondary explosion said to be smaller than the first one that shook nearby homes and punctured a structure on Friday morning.
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Office Takes To Social Media To Introduce Newest Team Member

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has not only provided a sneak peek of their new patrol vehicles on social media recently, they have now introduced the newest member of their team. On Friday, the office posted photos of Raider, their new dual-purpose K-9. The puppy will now begin training with his handler, Deputy Christopher Frehse, and their current K-9, Leo, who is looking forward to retirement after more than eight years of service. The acquisition of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office new K-9 was made possible partially through donations made by local businesses and residents and all are grateful for the support they received in raising funds to help offset the cost of purchasing, training and outfitting their K-9 unit. The animals are invaluable members of law enforcement agencies as they assist with drug-related investigations and arrests, help with locating lost individuals or those fleeing from law enforcement, premises searches, aiding neighboring agencies and educating students. Photos from that social media announcement can be found below.