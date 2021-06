Rite Aid narrowed its loss in the first quarter amid strong pharmacy sales, but its total revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations,. The company reported a net loss for the quarter to May 29 of $13.1 million, or $0.24 a share, for the quarter ended May 29, compared to a loss of $63.5 million, or $1.19 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $0.38 per share, topping analysts’ estimates of $0.28.