Spoiler alert! Nick Lachey is bringing home the bacon after winning The Masked Singer season five. On Wednesday, he was unmasked as the piglet. Meanwhile, the second-place spot went to the black swan who turned out to be JoJo. Rapper Wiz Khalifa was under the Chameleon costume and he got third place. Both Lachey and Khalifa said they went on the show for their children. Jojo said she said yes to doing it because it “freaked” her out.