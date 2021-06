St. Peter’s 55th Annual Art Show is scheduled for July 3 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on St. Peter’s Square at 2nd and Market streets in downtown Lewes. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, it will feature more than 100 fine artists and artisans, raffles, silent auction and more. Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds benefit those in need within the Cape Henlopen School District. Parking and free shuttle service will be available from the Cape Henlopen High School.