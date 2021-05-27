Alleged North Iowa Thief Pleads Not Guilty
A north Iowa man facing multiple theft-related charges is going to take his chances at trial. Court records show 30-year-old Jacob Smith of Mason City, accused of stealing catalytic converters off vehicles in Worth County, has pleaded “not guilty” to charges including ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, and trespassing. Authorities say Smith and another man cut the converters off five vehicles in three separate locations in Manly on January 29th.kchanews.com